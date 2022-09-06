BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — City leaders addressed the violent and deadly labor weekend Tuesday. Birmingham Police said at least seven people are dead after several shootings in the city.

Birmingham Police are working on eight homicide cases as of Tuesday evening. The latest one happened around noon Tuesday making for a violent labor day weekend.

Birmingham city leaders are once again calling on the community to step up and help stop this growing trend. BPD Chief Scott Thurmond said police are following the “Operation Silent Night” initiative that was implemented back in August. This helps officers increase patrols in high-crime areas. Chief Thurmond said that has helped but there is still more that can be done.

“The problem with that is, those are long-lasting effects that can nicer be reversed. Either someone is gravely injured, or a life has been taken. Then the shooter gets arrested, and they have to face the crime, the courts and things of that nature. So, there are a lot of things that I don’t think people are really thinking about here when you involve a firearm to resolve an issue,” said Chief Thurmond.

Mayor Randall Woodfin also talked about the growing violence during Tuesday’s city council meeting. The mayor and police chief said they can’t correct this issue alone.

“We can use enforcement with our police, which we are. We can use our prevention measures, which we are, reentry measures, which we are. We can throw every tax dollar at the situation but I believe there’s probably nothing more powerful than family and friends telling our youngest generation this is a better way, a different way to settle your personal conflicts with someone you personally know because we are losing too many of our sons and daughters,” said Mayor Woodfin.

According to Birmingham police, there have been 99 murders this year alone and more than 240 shooting victims. Police tell CBS 42 that no formal arrests have been currently made in any of this weekend’s shootings.

