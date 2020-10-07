Jefferson County Courthouse briefly evacuated after fire alarm is set off

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Courthouse was evacuated late Wednesday morning after smoke from the air handling unit set off the fire alarm.

Those inside were able to return a short time later.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

