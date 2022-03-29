Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is proposing a 5% pay raise for city employees and an additional 5% merit raise.

Woodfin’s office released this statement last week:

“Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin on Friday announced he will recommend a 5% employee pay raise to the city council on Monday and include 5% merit raises and longevity pay for the new fiscal year that starts July 1. The proposed 10% in pay raises would be coupled with a commitment for the city to also cover the cost of a 9% increase in health insurance benefits for employees.

“We appreciate your sacrifice and commitment to serving our residents,” Mayor Woodfin said on a tele-townhall with public safety employees. “Even when the global pandemic raged across our city, you continued to make sure that our residents were protected, supported and experienced uninterrupted service.”

The mayor held three tele-town hall meetings with employees Friday, answering questions from employees with Birmingham Police, Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service and the Department of Public Works.

The initial 5% pay raise proposed for the current fiscal year will be presented to a city council committee and could be considered by the full council as early as Tuesday. If approved by the council, it would then go to the next scheduled meeting of the Jefferson County Personnel Board for approval. The recommended 5% merit raise and longevity pay will be included in the mayor’s proposed operating budget presented to the council for the new fiscal year which begins July 1.”