More beautiful weather is on tap today across the Birmingham area as an area of high pressure sits southeast of Alabama. Expect more sunshine and unseasonably warm high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Normal high temperature this time of year is 61°, so we will be well above normal.

A weak cold front will move into central Alabama tonight into Thursday morning. It will be cloudy with a few showers. Lows will be in the upper 40s.