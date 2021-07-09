Birmingham City Councilman Clinton Woods takes fact finding visit to Club Euphoria

Birmingham, Alabama (WIAT) – The owner of Birmingham Club Euphoria says he’s already implementing safety measures just one week into the 90 day review of his club’s business license imposed by the Birmingham City Council.

Last week councilors voted to give Club Euphoria 13 weeks to come up with a safety plan to address the concerns of neighbors, who have complained about the club’s patrons blocking their driveways, throwing trash onto streets, and loud music coming from the club.

On Thursday, Birmingham City Councilman Clinton Woods made a visit to the club to gather information. Woods said, “I had an opportunity to speak to the owner and look at how they put together a pretty detailed report they have about what they are doing and how they are approaching the safety plan and how they are solving some of those issues.”

Owner Morris Bradley was prepared with a preliminary report outlining some of the solutions the club is implementing.

“We beefed up security, we’re going to get metal detectors and amped up the lighting.” said Bradley. He added, “We’re going to keep the trash up in the neighborhood and we’ll keep a police officer and security guard over there to make sure everything is situated.”

Morris showed CBS 42 where he has added parking in front of the club and behind it. He says he’s planning to meet with neighborhood leaders and residents to make sure that everyone is on the page. Morris insists he wants to work with the community.

Councillor Woods says waiting until after the 90 day review period to make up his mind on whether to revoke Club Euphoria’s business license but he says he’s encouraged by what he has seen so far. “I think we’re going to be very detailed in our review and I think each councilor will have an opportunity to make an informed decision.”

Club Euphoria has to appear before the Birmingham City Council’s public safety committee by the end of the month.