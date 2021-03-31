Birmingham City Council to vote on whether or not to keep citywide mask mandate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As Alabama’s statewide mask ordinance is set to expire next week, the city of Birmingham will soon decide whether or not to keep its own mask mandate.

Gov. Kay Ivey said she would not extend Alabama’s mask mandate after April 9. Then, it would fall on citizens’ personal responsibility to wear masks.

William Parker, president of the Birmingham City Council, said the ordinance will be voted on during the council’s next meeting April 6.

“This has been a tough year for all of us and I know wearing a mask in public has become tiresome, but now is not the time to relax our efforts,” Parker said. “The science is clear: wearing masks and social distancing works in preventing the spread of this virus.”

President Joe Biden has pleaded with states to either reinstate or maintain mask mandates to prevent a potential fourth COVID-19 surge from happening.

If passed, the ordinance would extended measures for at least 30 days.