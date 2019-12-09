Birmingham City Council to host Unity Walk in remembrance of 5-year-old boy killed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Birmingham City Council President William Parker has organized a unity walk in remembrance of a 5-year-old boy who was killed in Collegeville over the weekend.

Unite the Community: Walk for 5-year-old boy killed in Collegeville UNITE THE COMMUNITY: Birmingham City Council to host Unity Walk in remembrance of 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed over the weekend in a senseless act of violence. Everyone is invited. Happens tonight at 6 p.m. at Maclin Park.DETAILS: https://bit.ly/2LF23rR Posted by CBS 42 on Monday, December 9, 2019

UNITE THE COMMUNITY: Birmingham City Council to host Unity Walk in remembrance of 5-year-old killed over the weekend in Collegeville. Posted by CBS 42 on Monday, December 9, 2019

The unity walk will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday night at Maclin Park.

City Officials, local pastors, and community leaders will all come together to speak out against the latest instance of senseless violence that took a young life.

The event will begin in the Maclin Park’s swimming pool parking lot and participants will walk together over the Maxine Herring Parker Bridge.

The Address for Maclin Park is 701 F L Shuttlesworth Dr, Birmingham, AL 35207.

Watch the live stream here tonight at 6 p.m.