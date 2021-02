FILE – In this Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a senior receives a COVID-19 vaccine from a healthcare worker after arriving on a bus to a vaccination site at Anquan Boldin Stadium in Pahokee, Fla. About three-quarters of all first-dose shots in Florida have gone to those 65 years or older. (Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post via AP, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– On Monday, Birmingham City Council will host a teletown hall meeting.

It will feature council president William Parker and representatives from Alabama Regional Medical Services.

They’re expected to discuss the state’s vaccine rollout plan and other information you need to know about the Coronavirus.

The teletown hall gets started at 6 p.m. on the city of Birmingham’s Facebook page.

Latest Posts