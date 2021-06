BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– On Monday, Birmingham City Council President William Parker will host a virtual town hall series about the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out.

The discussion will feature a panel of health experts to answer questions about vaccine hesitancy and what can be done to increase participation among residents.

Dr. Chris Evans, the Walmart pharmacy manager will join the discussion. It’s at 6:30 p.m. on the council’s Facebook page.