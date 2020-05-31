Birmingham City Council to honor George Floyd and victims of injustice on Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — During the upcoming meeting on Tuesday, June 2, the Birmingham City Council will be offering a resolution to the family of George Floyd and to those who have lost their lives during similar acts of injustice.

Council President William Parker is asking his colleagues and all residents of Birmingham to wear black ribbons on Tuesday to honor those who have lost their lives to injustice.

Council President William Parker issued a statement on the killing of George Floyd:

In the days that have passed since George Floyd lost his life at the hands of the police — like far too many of our black brothers and sisters — my heart has been broken. To the family and friends of Mr. Floyd: Birmingham weeps for your loss and we stand beside you in the fight for justice. Unfortunately, here in Birmingham, we are no strangers to the ugly face of police violence and state-sponsored campaigns of oppression that were broadcast to the world in the 1960s. But there is Hope.



As Dr. King reminds us, ‘The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.’ Together we are stronger, and together we can build the world we want for our children. So let us mourn those that we have lost to these cruel and unjust acts and honor their memory by doing everything we can to build a system that finally fulfills the promise of liberty and justice for all. We see you. We hear you. The Birmingham City Council is with you. William Parker, Council President

LATEST POSTS