Birmingham city council to discuss American Rescue Plan funding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham city council will hold a special meeting today to discuss how to use its American Rescue Plan funding.

The city was granted $141-million under the plan, and leaders have to use it within three years. Today’s meeting will be an initial conversation about how to utilize the money.

“There’s a lot of things that we could potentially do, but there are limitations, too, so that’s really the purpose of the conversation,” city councilor Darrell O’Quinn said.

O’Quinn said the council, the mayor’s office and non-profit leaders have had conversations about the money, and leaders likely will consider using it for storm water infrastructure improvements, help for the homeless and ongoing issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic. The goal, according to O’Quinn is to create consensus on how to proceed.

He calls it a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

“I’ve been in Birmingham 20 years,” he said. “I’ve never seen a situation like this where we have a big pot of money to make a significant impact on one or more issues.”

The Birmingham city council committee of the whole will meet to discuss the funding at 10 a.m. right after the city council meeting.