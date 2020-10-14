Birmingham city council president seeking clarity on 2020 Census ruling

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to stop the 2020 Census count, Birmingham City Council President William Parker is requesting an emergency briefing from State and Federal officials to provide clarity on the ruling and what it means for local municipalities.
Parker has been at the forefront in making sure Birmingham residents complete the 2020 Census.
“This ruling adds even more uncertainty to a Census count that has seen unparalleled challenges due to COVID-19,’ President Parker said. “It’s so vital to the continued growth we’ve had in Birmingham that we have an accurate Census count, one that is reflective of every single person who lives here. I’m calling on our State and Federal partners to provide us with a detailed briefing of what this ruling means for our efforts in Birmingham.”
His message also comes after the governor said “around 99% of households have completed their census.”
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
