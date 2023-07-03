BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Council President Pro Tem Crystal Smitherman is encouraging locals to visit an immersive weekend celebration of National Crown Day.

The Birmingham Museum of Art will be hosting the event in collaboration with interculturalist & naturalist Bettina Byrd-Giles. There will be insightful panel discussions, performances and activities that highlight the significance of natural hair as an expression of cultural identity and pride.

The two-day celebration will kick off on July 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with an evocative performance titled “Kinks & Curls,” delivered by the Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Collective.

The Crown Fest will take place on July 9 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and offers a wide range of activities. Embark on a museum-wide scavenger hunt featuring natural hairstyles or engage with Crown Campaign Alabama’s activations, including meet-and-greets with stylists and barbers of LaShawn Hill’s Natural Elements Salon and art activities.

In 2020, Smitherman spearheaded an effort to pass a resolution in observation of National Crown Day in Birmingham to be held on July 3rd. In 2022 the U.S. House of Representatives passed the C.R.O.W.N. Act to ensure protection against discrimination based on race-based hairstyles by extending statutory protection to hair texture and protective styles such as braids, locs, twists, and knots in the workplace and public schools.

“As a woman of color, I’ve worn my natural hair for a majority of my life,” Councilor Crystal Smitherman stated via a press release. “I’m encouraged by the progress we’ve made, but there is still a long way to go for all women and men of color to be protected by the law from discrimination. National Crown Day is something to celebrate and I’m so proud to continue to work alongside the C.R.O.W.N. Campaign.”

The first C.R.O.W.N. Act was adopted in California in July 2019. Since then, similar statutes have been passed by 20 states and 30 cities, including Birmingham.

To register and learn more information about Crown Fest, visit the Birmingham Museum of Art’s event page by clicking here.