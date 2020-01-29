Birmingham city council passes sporting events resolutions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In the coming months, the city of Birmingham is set to bid on two major sporting events.

The city council approved two resolutions that will allow the city to bid on the 2025 World Police and Fire Games, as well as the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournament in 2023.

City councilman William Parker says with the World Games coming to Birmingham in 2021, city officials believe Birmingham is well-positioned to host other events.

“If you look at the larger conversation as we continue to talk about Birmingham truly being a sports destination city, these are just the examples of laying the groundwork,” Parker said. “We’re building blocks and showing we can address the needs and handle a larger tournament.”

Now that the resolutions have passed, the city is set to bid on the NCAA tournament on February 3rd.

The bid for the World Police and Fire Games could be placed sometime in early March.

Latest Posts