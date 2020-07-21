Birmingham City Council passes ordinance outlawing ‘inhumane’ animal tethering

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City Council unanimously passed an ordinance that outlaws the inhumane tethering of animals with a chain or to a fixed point.

Under the new amendment, tethering animals is not completely illegal. According to the ordinance, along with prohibiting certain types of tethering, owners must now provide a running line for the animal and the tether must be attached to a properly fitted collar or harness with enough room between the collar and animal’s throat. The amount of room between the collar should allow “two fingers” to fit.

The order will also make it illegal for animals to be tethered for more than 8 hours straight.

“Our committee has received a large number of complaints about individuals chaining dogs to trees and never taking the dog off the chain, essentially using them as a cheap alarm system and causing them real harm in the process,” Councilor Hunter Williams said in a statement. “This is an effort to curb that type of animal cruelty. If you aren’t willing to responsibly take care of your animal you shouldn’t have one and we want to make that clear in the city’s code.”

A first offense will result in a $150 fine. Fines for second-time offenses within a 12-month period will increase to $250 and $400 for third-time offenses.

LATEST POSTS