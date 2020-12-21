Birmingham City Council hosting Virtual Covid-19 Town Hall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– On Monday the Birmingham City Council is hosting a Tele-Town Hall meeting to talk about the effect of Covid-19 on the community.

Among the topics set to be discussed are the rollout of the vaccine, disparities in healthcare and debunking myths.

Doctor David Hicks with the Jefferson County Health Department, family practitioner doctor Celeste Reese Willis and Pastor Harold W. Bass of Olivet Monumental Baptist Church are all set to be guest speakers.

You can watch a livestream of the meeting on the city council’s Facebook page beginning at 6 P.M. this evening.

