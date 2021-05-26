Birmingham City Council considering COVID-19 vaccine lottery

A nurse takes a Moderna Covid-19 vaccines ready to be administered at a vaccination site at Kedren Community Health Center, in South Central Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2021. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Ohio, New York and Maryland recently announced vaccine lotteries to incentivize residents to get their COVID-19 shot. Now, Birmingham is looking to get in on the action.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said the state’s vaccine rate has increased by 45% since the lottery announcement. The Magic City is hoping to see similar results.

City Council President William Parker said that residents would have to sign up to participate in the city-wide lottery. Anyone that has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at any time would be eligible to play. The city will have medical professionals verifying vaccine eligibility, according to Parker.

“The funding would be coming from the CARES Act Funding, which Birmingham received $141 million,” Parker said. “So the goal is to make sure we think outside and increase the number of residents getting vaccinated. We’re in a race against time.”

Parker said that the City Council is aiming to roll out a vaccine lottery by the end of the summer.