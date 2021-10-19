Birmingham City Council approves guaranteed income pilot program aimed at helping mothers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday the Birmingham City Council approved an initiative to launch a pilot program that will provide guaranteed income for 110 female-led families.

The initiative, dubbed Embrace Mothers, is in partnership with the Mayor’s Office and the advocacy network Mayors for a Guaranteed Income (MGI). Approximately 110 eligible residents will receive a monthly guaranteed income of $375; guaranteed income is a monthly payment given directly to individuals with no strings attached. It’s based on the idea that everyone should have enough money to meet their basic needs and is intended to act as a supplement to existing benefits.

To be eligible for the pilot program, residents must be a female-identifying head of family caring for at least one child under the age of 18. MGI, not the city, will randomly select eligible residents for the program.

Embrace Mothers will be funded through a $500,000 grant from MGI. As part of the program, MGI’s research partner Abt Associates will conduct surveys and document the impact of the program. The city of Birmingham will also provide $40,000 to cover administrative costs associated with the program, and $10,000 from the city will be given to a local non-profit to guide citizens through the program.

For more information on Embrace Mothers, click here.