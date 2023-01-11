BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is working to improve the storm sewer system, as severe weather is expected in the area Thursday.

The Birmingham City Council continues to address the problems with the stormwater system.

This week the city council approved funding for projects around town to help address some flooding concerns.

The $340,000 project will help clean and inspect four locations around town. That includes portions of 19th, 7th and 41st streets and Morris avenue. The goal is to determine what’s causing localized flooding in those problem areas and what needs to be done to correct it.

City Council President Wardine Alexander said this project is the start of the city’s plan to improve its stormwater system.

“We have over 27,000 storm water inlets in the city of Birmingham. And about 18,000 of those have been looked at and found to be not up to standard. There needs to be either cleaning or complete restoration of those pipes. So this begins part of that long process,” Alexander said.

The project will take about 90 days to complete. It’s expected to start in a few months.

Alexander said if you have any trouble spots in your area be sure to report it to 311. She said the Storm Water Division can add it to the list as more funding becomes available.