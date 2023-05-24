(CBS 42) – City approves changes to city ordinance to help with waste management.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City Council approved changes to a “Solid Collection and Disposal” ordinance on May 23 in order to improve waste management.

The changes will allow current participating residents in the uniform garbage cart program to apply for an additional cart starting May 30.

The program covers nearly 45,000 single-family residential properties in Birmingham with a new once-a-week household garbage collection.

Starting May 30 residents can pay $120 for an additional cart. The $120 fee includes cost of cart, delivery and one year of once-a-week-service.

Single family residences will be limited to two carts and multifamily residences that contain no more than four carts can acquire more.

Find out more information about the garbage program here.