Birmingham City Council approves bid for demolition of former Banks High School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved a bid for the demolition of the former Banks High School.

The bid was awarded to South East Demolition and Environmental Services of Montgomery, for $397,700.

Councilor Hunter Williams, who represents the district, spearheaded the effort and worked with Mayor Randall Woodfin and his team in recent years to have the blighted building repurposed or razed.

“Over the last few years, we have sent out multiple Requests for Proposals (RFPs) with the intention of attracting private developers to renovate and repurpose the blighted building,” Williams said in a written statement. “My office also partnered with Auburn Urban Design Studios to work on design plans to save the building and entice potential developers. These efforts have not yielded any offers from developers and the City will be keeping its promise to raze the blighted structure. I want to thank Mayor Woodfin and his staff for the countless hours they’ve worked with us on making this happen, and the neighborhood leaders who kept pushing this project forward.”

City leaders have claimed that the abandoned building has been an issue with residents for over a decade, becoming a hub for illegal firearm activity, drug use and public safety concerns in the area. Residents have said this has been the main issue they would like to see remediated in the area.

The final demolition documents must be approved by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. Demolition is expected to begin in July.