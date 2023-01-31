Artist rendering of an amphitheater that would be part of The Star at Uptown mixed use development in Birmingham. (Courtesy of Direct Communications)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The pieces continue to slowly fall into place for the Birmingham amphitheater at Uptown.

On Tuesday, an important vote coming at the meeting of the Birmingham City Council. In a unanimous vote, the Birmingham City Council committed $5 million dollars toward funding The Star at Uptown Amphitheater.

Tad Snider, CEO of the BJCC, said he is grateful for the support.

“Thank you to the city of Birmingham, the Mayor and the council today and we have some more steps remaining but over the next few months all this looks to be coming together nicely,” Snider said.

The funding fulfills Birmingham’s commitment toward the construction of the $50 million, 9,000-seat amphitheater. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin sees the measure as Birmingham doing its part to make the huge project happen.

”The city of Birmingham has done its part today for $50 million amphitheater where we are one of many partners and we decided to do our $5 million share toward this amphitheater. So having an amphitheater, a football stadium and basketball arena in one footprint. Provides artists with various options and puts Birmingham on the map,” said Woodfin.

“Footprint” is a word that has often been heard in discussions over this project. As the proposed amphitheater would complete an entertainment district that would only grow as an economic driver for the city of Birmingham.

Birmingham City Council President Wardine Alexander believes a growing entertainment footprint is a win for the entire city of Birmingham.

”We think this completes the footprint that we are looking for in the uptown district. So, we are just excited again to bring these opportunities, to bring people into the city of Birmingham, make something worthwhile to all of our residents,” Alexander said.

City councilor Hunter Williams has been a vocal supporter of the project from day one and only see’s one holdout remaining.

“We are very excited that this, one of the final steps has now passed the Birmingham City Council, now it will obviously have to go to the Jefferson County Commission for their full vote. And after that, hopefully we can get the financing in place pretty quickly as well as a shovel in the ground,” said Williams.

The project calls for a request of $5 million in funding from the Jefferson County Commission. There is no word on when that vote could come.