Birmingham churches readjust Easter schedule amid severe weather predicted for Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For weeks, churches across central Alabama were already adjusting their Sunday services to comply with social distancing.

However, with severe weather predicted for Easter Sunday, many have had to also readjust how they planned to commemorate the holiday.

Watch the story above for more information on how different churches are preparing for severe weather.

