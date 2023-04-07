BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Worship services and family activities are planned for Easter weekend.

Churches like Briarwood Presbyterian Church are preparing for a busy weekend. They will have a service for Good Friday at 1 p.m. and three services Sunday for Easter/Resurrection Sunday at 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m. and 10:55 am.

Senior pastor Harry Reeder said they’re celebrating the resurrection of Christ and focusing on his redeeming work.

“The Bible tells us he came into this world to save us from our sins, well this is the week where the focus for him to accomplish that,” Reeder said.

Faith Chapel also is preparing for a busy Easter Sunday. They will have one service Sunday at 10:30 a.m., and following the worship services, they’ll have family activities on the church’s campus.

Lead pastor Michael K. Moore said he’s excited about Sunday’s service.

“It’s exciting to have the opportunity to serve and play a part in the celebration of what the resurrection means is exciting, but really what we’re hoping for this day is that people will receive hope and help,” Moore said.

This is Moore’s first Easter Sunday as pastor of Faith Chapel.