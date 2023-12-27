BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A special celebration to ring in 2024 will be hosted by a Birmingham church.

More Than Conquerors Faith Church will host a New Year’s service starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31. Special guest Micah Stamply will be present as well as additional speakers and psalmists.

After the service, a New Year’s celebration party will be held in the church’s Bethesda Family Life Center at 10 p.m. The party will feature a live band and DJ, karaoke, food, games and other festivities for all ages leading up to the countdown to the new year.

