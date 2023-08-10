BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This weekend, a local church is calling on all men in the community for a men’s conference where they will be uplifted and encouraged to be leaders of not only their households but the community.

The men’s conference is being held at Rising Star Baptist Church. Several local pastors will come together with topics of encouragement, resources and information for men.

The theme is “A man after God’s own heart.” Pastor Anthony Sims told CBS 42 they are looking to touch on several topics.

“What we are looking to do is just touch on every area of men after God’s own heart in their homes, in our churches and our communities,” Sims said. “Just stay in the workforce and try to, again, motivate our men to go out there and work and be great providers and protectors of their families and to realize that when you are a man after God’s own heart, he doesn’t call us to be perfect. But he calls us to have a hunger and a thirst after righteousness.”

The men’s conference is taking place this Saturday at Rising Star Baptist Church on Second Avenue West from 9 a.m. until noon.