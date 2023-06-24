BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Greater St. John Baptist Church wanted to remind the community that miracles do happen on 24th Street by bringing people together Saturday for a family fun day to combat crime in the Powderly neighborhood.

“Today is really a response to violence,” said Greater St. John Baptist Church senior pastor Dr. Nathanial Brooks. “We have so much violence in our neighborhoods and around our communities, so we wanted to have a day where people come and fellowship.”

The family fun day provided food, fun, entertainment and activities with a goal of creating solutions to violence.

“We don’t have the actual answer to it, but we do have a response to actually go in and combat some of the anger and violence that’s been happening in the community,” mentor William Jay Brown said. “We just want to be the example to go out to the community and spread that love.”

Brooks wanted people to leave with a smile and understand the power of unity.

“When people get together and see just how great they are as one unit, they can do anything,” Brooks said.

Brooks said he hopes this event will become an annual event for the community.