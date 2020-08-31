Birmingham church gives 40 college scholarships totaling over $15K

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — During the COVID-19 pandemic where uncertainty creeps around each corner, one Birmingham church made sure 40 students received college scholarships this Sunday.
New Hope Baptist Church-West End, under the leadership of Dr. Gregory L. Clarke, hosted a drive-by scholarship parade gifting 40 students scholarships. The scholarship total to more than $15,000.
“We don’t just do church, we do ministry,” the church said.
During the pandemic, New Hope Baptist Church-West End has helped church members and west Birmingham neighbors out with rent, utility bills, drive-by food giveaways and provided hot meals on wheels. The ministry has also held drive-by parades for elderly people who are restricted to their homes and needed a smile.
The 40 scholarships given to applicants Sunday were for students entering college or for those students who are already in college.
