BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas continues.

Since last Sunday, the death toll from the war between Israel and Hamas has risen to nearly 4,000 and over 12,000 wounded. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed Sunday that 155 people have been taken captive by Hamas.

Debra Myers, a member and evangelist at Victory Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, said the crisis is the Bible coming to life.

“When Jesus spoke in Matthew 24 chapter and said that we would hear of wars and rumors of wars, it’s coming to life right before our very eyes,” Myers said.

Victory Tabernacle Church of God in Christ Senior Pastor Gregory Stanley said because neither side has ceased their attacks, the church will not cease its prayers.

“The first thing in prayer is one of humanity that we pray for all people,” Stanley said. “Palestinian and Israelites are one in the same. They are the same people. We are all of the human race, and we should pray for everyone.”

Through prayer, Myers hopes love will prevail.

“We put in our minds we hate them because we actually don’t like what they do but love the person and pray for what they’re doing that is wrong,” Myers said. “So I just say pray that God’s love will reign down on this world because we need it.”

The U.S Department of State said Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to return to Israel Monday to continue further discussion with Israeli leaders about this crisis.