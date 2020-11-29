Birmingham church burglary suspect arrested

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested after Birmingham Police responded to a church burglary call Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:42 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to a burglary in progress call at Emmanuel Temple Church located in the 400 block of 1st Street North. An officer arrived and encountered an armed suspect inside the church, Birmingham PD reports.

During the interaction, the officer discharged his weapon, however the suspect was not struck. Officers were able to deescalate to alternative measures to subdue the suspect. The officer sustained minor injuries and he was evaluated on the scene. The suspect did not sustain any injuries, police say.

According to police, no one was at the church at the time of the burglary.

Alabama Bureau of investigation will take the lead in this investigation.