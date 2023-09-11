HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — This Saturday, the Birmingham Christian Family Magazine will host its 4th Annual Celebrate the Family Expo.

The expo will be held at the Hoover Met Complex, located at 5500 Stadium Trace Parkway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to highlight the importance of family.

The free event will provide an array of activities for kids and adults, including exhibits, resources, live music, cooking demos, product samples, freebies and more.

“We’re happy to be celebrating 23 years of the magazine by living out our mission of spreading good news and this is a great way of celebrating with us by inviting the entire community to come celebrate as we share with families free resources to help them meet their physical, emotional and spiritual needs,” Birmingham Christian Family owner Laurie Stroud Franklin said in a statement.

The event will also have a Celebrity Chef Cooking Stage featuring Ashley Mac’s founder; “social media sensation” Danna Standridge; Van Sykes of Bob Sykes Bar B Q; Southern cook Brenda Gannt; Alabama author Walt Merrell; Lee Pantazis of Gus’s Hotdogs and more.

The Chick-fil-A Herd, the Hoover Belles and live music by Kevin Derryberry will return this year. Free shredding and electronic recycling will be provided by Gone for Good, a program of United Ability.

To learn more, visit the event’s page here.