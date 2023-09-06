BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Children’s Theatre announced their upcoming performance of “The Three Billy Goats Gruff.”

The show opens Sept. 23 and tickets are on sale now. It’s a WeeFolks Show designed for children ages 4 to 8 years old.

In the tale, the adventurous Grigsby, spirited Gloria, and book-loving Grace build a bridge to explore the great wide world — but a bullying Troll has other plans. The three goats must face their fears and combine their talents to outsmart the troll and chase their dreams.

