Birmingham chef Roscoe Hall to compete on ‘Top Chef’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, regular viewers of the hit cooking competition show “Top Chef” will be getting a taste of Birmingham.

Roscoe Hall, a chef and artist who has worked everywhere from Bottega to Rodney Scott’s to Post Office Pies over the years, is one of 15 cooks who will be put to the test on the long-running Bravo show, which is set in Portland, Oregon this season.

Hall, originally from Chicago, moved to Birmingham when he was 17 years old and quickly took an interest in cooking, learning under restauranteur Frank Stitt at Bottega, as well as stints at Chez Fonfon and Hot and Hot.

“I was young then, and didn’t even realize how much I was learning,” Hall said in an interview with The Local Palate.

Cooking runs in Hall’s family. His grandfather was John “Big Daddy” Bishop, the founder of Dreamland BBQ in Tuscaloosa in 1958.

After time working in different kitchens across the country, including Momofuku Saam Bar under Chef David Chang in New York City, Hall moved back to Birmingham, where he worked as executive chef at Rodney Scott’s BBQ. He currently works as a consultant at Post Office Pies.

The 18th season of “Top Chef” premieres at 7 p.m. Thursday.