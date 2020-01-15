Birmingham Census Bureau looking to hire 4,200, pays $16-18/hour

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the 2020 Census approaches, the U.S. Census Bureau is trying to fill 500,000 jobs nationwide, with 4,200 of those jobs here in Birmingham.
The jobs include census takers and office personnel and will pay anywhere from $16-18/hour.
The Bureau is trying to fill the positions within the next 60 days. If you’re interested in a job with the Census Bureau, click here for more information.
