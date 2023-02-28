DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — American Car Center has reportedly closed operations after a company-wide shutdown.

According to Fortune, the national used car dealer told employees the business was closing its doors for good last Friday.

Fortune says that the closure, announced by email to its employees, came a day after the company said management and advisors were previously working with lenders to improve liquidity and continue operations.

ACC tended to sell to customers regardless of their credit score, according to Bloomberg.

American Car Center has locations in Dothan, Montgomery, Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Florence, Mobile and Pelham.

As of Monday afternoon, the company’s website was still active, but phone calls to the Dothan location and its various departments went unanswered.