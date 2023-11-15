BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA) is on the hunt for positive local stories and businesses to help promote the official slogan for the greater Birmingham region.

The BBA recently partnered with a national PR firm to help pitch positive Birmingham stories to national media in order to help promote the slogan “Birmingham Has More.”

“We know that to be successful with any sort of marketing campaign like this locals have to say it, share it, and believe it. So, we don’t want this campaign in a silo,” said Communication Officer for Birmingham Business Alliance Karla Khoanian. “We really want this to be locally driven – because we want to instill that civic pride in all of us. We want everyone to believe that Birmingham really does have more.”

Khoanian wants people to reach out to her and share their ideas on way to grow the brand by emailing hello@birminghamhasmore.com