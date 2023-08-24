BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A business concept is looking to change the game for musicians across the country.

The business is called Buy or Borrow Music and it’s based here in Birmingham.

Dave Karr founded the business from his basement in March 2021 with the goal of making it easier for musicians to try out different musical equipment without the financial risk typically associated. Karr said the business has grown so much since its inception he can hardly keep up with demand.

“Musicians – historically- have constantly bought and sold equipment as they grow along their musical journey. As their tastes change, as they sort of evolve as an artist and, typically, what that results in is a lot of lost cash,” said Karr. “Our vision as an organization is a world where every musician has easy, affordable access to the tools they need to create their art.”

Word-of-mouth through online forums and social media have been their only form of marketing, according Karr. He equates Buy or Borrow Music to services like Rent the Runway for formal clothing – or the old Netflix model where they would mail you DVDs from your wishlist.

They don’t have an app yet – it’s all based online through their website – buyorborrowmusic.com.