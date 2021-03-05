Birmingham Bulls giving away replica jerseys with CBS 42 logo Saturday

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Bulls are back in action Saturday night, and if you’re early enough, you can get a free replica jersey that features a CBS 42 logo.

According to the Bulls website, the first 1,000 kids under 14 in attendance will receive a replica jersey. It’s Kid Jersey Night as the Bulls host Pensacola at the Pelham Civic Complex, and Bulls coach Craig Simchuk expects a lot of excitement between two high-powered teams.

“We’re a very high-octane offense team,” Simchuk said. “We have a lot of firepower up front, guys that like to score, so lot of speed, lot of offense ability up front with high skill.”

The Bulls have struggled this season, going 2-5-3 in their last 10 games. Simchuk said it’s been tough to find consistency dealing with COVID-19, injuries and players being called up to the next level. But he likes his team’s character, and he says they’ve dealt with the pandemic restrictions well.

“The guys are used to having a certain lifestyle in the hockey world, and being changed, they’re handling it very professionally,” Simchuk said.

Simchuk also praised the crowds, who have been loud at the team’s home games despite being smaller than usual.

“We still have the best fans in the league and they’re going to make the noise and let you hear their support,” he said. “They’ve been loyal the whole time. You can still tell the numbers are down, but it doesn’t change the volume in the arena.”

The Bulls host the Ice Flyers Saturday at 7 p.m.