Birmingham building inspector charged with taking $1,200 bribe to approve inspection

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A building inspector for the city of Birmingham has been arrested after allegedly accepting a payment in exchange for approving an inspection in August 2016.

Thomas Edward Stoves, 41, surrendered himself to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Monday, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. He was later released on bond.

According to Marshall, Stoves solicited and accepted a $1,200 payment to approve the inspection of an undisclosed business.

Stoves is an employee of Birmingham’s Planning, Engineering and Permits Office. He has been charged with using his office for personal gain, a class B felony. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

No other information has been released at this time.

