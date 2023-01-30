BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An office building in Birmingham was evacuated after a suspicious package was found on site Monday morning, according to local fire officials.

Officials said they received a report of a suspicious package at the building just before 10 a.m. Monday morning. The building was evacuated and first responders, including Birmingham fire and police, evaluated the situation and confirmed around noon that the package presented no threat.

The building, located at 2112 11th Avenue South, houses various offices, including those of Alabama Public Television.