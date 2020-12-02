Birmingham bring back furloughed city workers

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 130 Birmingham workers are getting their jobs back.

The City Council is reinstating full-time library and parks and recreation workers before their benefits were set to expire December 4.

The Council voted unanimously in favor for the $4.5 million in funds to bring those workers back.

Long time librarian Monica Slater tells CBS 42 news she is thrilled with the news and can’t wait to get back to work.

“I’m just ready to get back to work. I’m ready,” Slater said.

Slater worked at the downtown library for 20 years; she was one of the hundreds of employees let go back in September due to budget cuts.

“Although I could read between the lines to the months leading up to the furloughs, it’s….when we got those letters, it just seemed all of a sudden,” Slater said.

Seventy-five of the positions coming back are with the library; the other 45 with parks and recreation.

City Council President William Parker says these jobs returning is a sign of getting back to normal.

“That should be able to show that the end is near as it relates to have a new normal; that we can truly open up the city of Birmingham,” Parker said.

Slater is happy to have her job back and provide for her family, she hopes others with the city, like part time employees, can return to work as well.

“In the near future, that they will bring out part-timers back because they are valuable to us,” Slater said.

Parker says they are still working on the details of holiday pay for the returning employees. The city hopes to address the need of part-time employees as well.

Birmingham libraries are set to open on modified hours Monday, December 7.