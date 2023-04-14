BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Housing Authority of Birmingham District, Southside Development Company and city leaders put shovels in the dirt Friday for Edgehill at Southtown.

The 22-acre affordable housing community will provide apartments, office space, green spaces and other amenities to southside residents.

SouthTown Court resident Antonio Woody believes this redevelopment brings new jobs to the southside.

“I feel like it a better opportunity,” Woody said. “It provides a better environment for us. I think we’re going to appreciate our community better, and we’re going to love it more.”

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s goal for the redevelopment is to return families back to the Southtown Court neighborhood.

“Many families have lived here for 80-plus years,” Woodfin said. “Part of the Edgehill at Southtown is to honor those families who have lived here and who will return.”

Apartments at Edgehill at Southtown is expected to be completed by December 2024.