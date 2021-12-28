Birmingham Bowl sold out; fans ready

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl officially sold out late Monday night as the 20th ranked Houston Cougars take on the Auburn Tigers.

Fans packed Uptown Monday night at FanFest, where people enjoyed live music, games, food, and drinks before each team held a pep rally to pump up the crowd. The band music electrified the air heading into Tuesday’s game and fans were ready for a sold out Protective Stadium.

“I know it was going to be. I mean, when my friend got his tickets they said it was short term left. It probably sold out. At least Auburn did,” Auburn fan Ron Sanford said.

Sanford’s dog, Tiger Jake, was one of the bigger hits at FanFest because he was dressed up as Aubie the Tiger.

Fans from Houston are also excited about the big game against Auburn. Fan Joe Green says not only have the festivities surrounding the game been fun, but Birmingham has welcomed all fans with open arms.

“What I’ve seen is really nice. Great location. Home run for Birmingham,” Green said.

But make no mistake, these fans are here for one thing: a 2021 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl win.

“Yeah. We’re going to take the win. You wait til tomorrow. We’re going to take the win,” Sanford said.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. at Protective Stadium.