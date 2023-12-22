BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Troy and Duke fans are enjoying the festivities ahead of the Birmingham Bowl.

Activities are happening in uptown right now before tomorrow’s game inside Protective Stadium. This year’s game is bringing a lot of money to Birmingham.

Birmingham City Councilor Hunter Williams said $9 million is coming to Birmingham for this year’s Birmingham Bowl, and he contributes it to Troy and Duke fans being in driving distance.

Duke fans Harold, Angelia and Kaylin Pickett traveled from Georgia to attend this year’s Birmingham Bowl to support Joshua Pickett, a junior who plays cornerback for the Blue Devils. The family said they enjoy traveling to different bowl games.

“It’s a lot of fun to see different cities,” Angelia Pickett said. “Last year, we went to Maryland, and it was right there in DC, so we had an opportunity to see some of the sights there. It was a lot of fun. We were able to drive here, which made it nicer. We had to fly there last year.”

While fans enjoy the game and festivities, businesses are profiting from this year’s game.

“We see that overall impact rise a little bit,” Williams said. “So that’s why we’re looking at a 33% overall economic impact increase over last year’s Birmingham Bowl.”

Downtown small business owner Kristal Bryant of K & J’s Elegant Pastries said the Birmingham Bowl is the topping they need to finish the year strong.

“Being that we’re always closed after Christmas to New Year’s, this will give us that last big push on Saturday, and we’re looking forward to serving a ton of people on Saturday,” Bryant said. “So we’re excited.”

Before the game Saturday, fans can enjoy the Bud Light Fan Fest Tailgate here from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.