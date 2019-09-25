Birmingham boudoir photographer reveals all in autobiography

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT)– The photos Matt Mathews shoots may look “provocative”, but the Birmingham based boudoir photographer is sharing there’s more than meets the eye.

“It’s just basically a self-love kind of thing, and being comfortable in your own skin, and being able to look at yourself and be happy with what you see,” says Mathews.

Mathews describes the images as intimate portraiture. The photos around his downtown studio show women and couples in delicate fabrics and minimal clothing, if any clothing at all.

“It gets a little saucy,” Mathews jokes.

But Mathews says the sessions are about so much more. “Everybody faces something about their body that they don’t like.”

Past clients say the photos forced them out of their comfort zone and by the end of the session, they say they feel “empowered’.

“We are hard on ourselves, our own worst critics,” says Monica Barrett. She and her husband booked a session for their 18th wedding anniversary.

“It made me see myself through my husband’s eyes.”

Another client booked a session after crossing a major health milestone.

“I’m a survivor,” says Kristy Osburn, “I am a breast cancer survivor, so I wanted to do something to celebrate that and not to dwell on it, so that’s why I wanted to do something girly and feel feminine and feel like a woman.”

Osburn says July 2019 marked one year since she had her mastectomy and reconstruction surgery. In her photo session, the survivor bared her surgical scars.

“They are beautiful. I have no words,” Osburn says about the photo series.

In a private Facebook group, Mathews has garnered a following of 14 thousand people who enjoy his work and speak about how the sessions made them feel.

This week, the Birmingham born and raised photographer became a published author with his autobiography, “Uncovered”.

In it, he reveals his life journey that led him toward a career path where he encourages others.

“I had a really rough childhood. I grew up with not a whole lot of money and drug addict family members, and statistically speaking, I should be a drug addict or alcoholic, or I should be dead, and I see that as children we perpetuate the same things we see growing up, and I saw the things I didn’t want to become, and I broke that cycle,” says Mathews.

“Uncovered” is a book two years in the making and something Mathews says he never thought he would do.

“It’s probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my life,” he says.

Sunday evening, several former clients, friends and family filled his studio to pick up their copy of the book.

“It’s a book about inspiration, and becoming who you want to be, and not allowing people to stop you or stay in your way. So, as long as it inspires one person, then I’m happy.”

Digital Reporter Jessalyn Adams sat down with Mathews during the book signing to learn more about his photography business and his book in the video above.

You can learn more about Mathews’ business and his book on his Facebook page.