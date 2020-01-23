Birmingham Boat Show kicks off Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 2020 Birmingham Boat Show begins Thursday and ends Sunday at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center.

The show spans more than 250,000 square feet in all exhibit halls of the BJCC and features all kinds of boats, vehicles, fishing gear and other outdoor gear.

The show begins at noon Thursday and runs until 9 p.m. and will be open every day through Sunday. A buy-one-get-one adult ticket special is being offered Thursday only and can be printed from the event website.

Also on Thursday, the first 100 children to arrive will be given a free fishing lesson at the rainbow trout pond.

For a full schedule and more information, click here.

