BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There’s a new chapter in Birmingham sports as the city prepares to open Protective Stadium in 2021.

The state-of-the-art stadium will serve as UAB’s new home after the Blazers spent nearly 30 years playing at Legion Field. “The Old Gray Lady” has seen quite a bit in her 93 years. CBS 42’s Simone Eli spoke with a few people who experienced Legion Field in it’s prime.