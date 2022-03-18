BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three major Birmingham-area school districts announced plans to remove mask requirements at the beginning of April.

During a news conference Friday, the superintendents of Birmingham City Schools, Bessemer City Schools and Fairfield City Schools said that face coverings would be optional once students returned from spring break, April 4.

Leaders cited reduced infection numbers in the schools and in Jefferson County.

“We are committed to their academic growth, but we are also committed to the health and to their safety,” said Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan.

While all three leaders made the joint announcement, each district will evaluate its’ own COVID data separately and could return to face coverings if a need develops.

“We understand that one school system may have to go back and mask versus another, before the other due to the size of our school districts. As we know, Birmingham City is the largest of the three of us,” said Dr. Autumn Jeter, Superintendent for Bessemer City Schools.

Jeter and Fairfield City Schools Superintendent Dr. Regina Thompson reported zero students and staff members with COVID infections last week.

Sullivan said that out of around 21,000 students, only three students were positive last week. Just two out of about 3,000 employees were infected during the same time period, according to Sullivan.

“If we go to a level red, of course we will move back into a mask requirement, but because we are in a yellow phase, and hopefully we will move to a green phase, we will not be requiring masks at either of our school districts, so we are going to continue to follow the science,” said Sullivan.

With recent concerns of the BA.2 variant in other locations, leaders pledged not to ease up on cleaning and sanitation.

“We’re going to continue to provide PPE for our students as well as keep our buildings clean and make sure they are sanitized on a regular basis,” said Thompson.

Thompson said school districts continue to work with community partner clinics to offer testing and vaccination drives to lower the risk of infection.

“On March 24th we will actually have at Western Hills Mall, right before spring break, we will offer vaccinations for all of our employees, parents, or students,” said Thompson.

Teachers and students will still be able to wear a mask if they choose after April 4.