BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Many people will be celebrating the New Year by going to bars. Some bars in Birmingham have teamed up to give people a full weekend of celebrations but they’re keeping safety in mind.

On big holiday weekends like New Year’s, drinking and driving is always a concern. The Fennec, Innisfree Irish Pub and Moe’s BBQ partnered together and sold wristbands for New Year’s weekend but included with the wristband is an Uber discount to encourage people to rideshare.

“We thought it was important, you know, that was huge to us. We want people to have a safe, fun time so why wouldn’t we offer something of that nature,” Eddie Le, general manager of Innisfree, said.

Le says a big weekend like New Year’s partnering with two other bars brings its own logistical challenges as well as safety concerns.

“Every weekend I have safety concerns. The only thing I can do is make sure we’re staffed appropriately with our security and on top of that, our off-duty police officers, door guys that understand that if someone is maybe over the limit, maybe we put them in an Uber,” Le said. “Whether that comes out of our own pocket or not, that’s fine.”

Staff at The Fennec said they’re expecting 3,500 customers over the course of the weekend.

“We really wanted to bring something to Birmingham that we haven’t been able to do yet,” Paolo Camero, beverage director at The Fennec, said. “All three of the bars, we’ve got great regulars, we’ve got a great sort of crowd that comes in and I know that there’s a good group of people that are coming in from Tuscaloosa, from Auburn that I’ve spoken with so I’m just really excited to see this place alive.”

The Birmingham Police Department encourages people celebrating this weekend not to drive at all if they’ve had any alcohol.

“Driving under the influence charges are probably the worst misdemeanor charges that you can rack up,” Truman Fitzgerald with BPD said. “There’s penalties that extend well beyond the criminal world.”

Some people who have purchased a wristband are excited to see the city and meet new people this weekend.

“It’s always exciting getting out there and just running into a potential friend,” says Owen Guilford who just moved to Birmingham from Michigan. “Making a new connection that could lead to a job down the road, I mean you just never know.”

The Fennec, Innisfree and Moe’s said their wristbands are sold out for the three-night event but that people can still go to the bars individually and wait in lines to get in.