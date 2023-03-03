BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Barons will be hosting its annual job fair at Regions Field Saturday.

The event, which will feature summer job opportunities, will be hosted from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Please enter Regions Field through the executive entry on 1st Avenue South.

Multiple positions are available including:

Ticketing

Merchandise

Food and beverage

Operations

Grounds

Premium services

Customer service

For any questions, call 205-988-3200 or email mdoran@barons.com.